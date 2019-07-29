Enter for chance to win tickets to Disney's Frozen the Musical at Pantages!

FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will celebrate its North American tour opening at the Pantages Theatre Dec. 4, 2019 through Feb. 2, 2020. FROZEN, heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," quickly emerged as the biggest musical hit of last year's Broadway season.
FROZEN is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.
FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.
Show Information:
Hollywood Pantages Theatre - Los Angeles, California
December 4, 2019 - February 2, 2020
For more information or to book your tickets online, visit https://www.hollywoodpantages.com/events/detail/frozen
