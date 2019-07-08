Monster Jam Triple Threat Series brings adrenaline-charged family entertainment to fans across the country. These world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes deliver what fans want to see most...more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more action!
Each event tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in six different competitions driving three different vehicles --- Monster Jam Trucks, Speedsters and ATVs. These athletes battle for points in challenging, fast-paced competitions that push themselves and their machines to the limit. The point leader for the series will receive an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. In a competition this big, every athlete is in it to win it!
Don't miss five huge shows coming to STAPLES Center July 12-14, 2019.
Show Information:
- STAPLES Center - Los Angeles, CA
- July 12-14, 2019
For more information or to book your tickets online, visit https://www.staplescenter.com/events/detail/monsterjam19
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/10/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/cef02ca40c0fa8864a4df78c942cf158.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/j2jBwDb
Enter for chance to win tickets to visit Monster Jam at STAPLES Center!
