The 2019 OC Fair will be here in a blink of an eye! Take a look at all there is to do and see over the 23-day run of the Fair. You'll want to listen to music, do some serious shopping, marvel at the exhibits, check out the competitions to see who wins the blue ribbon - and you cannot skip the food! OC Fair is always a popular summer attraction. The 2019 OC Fair runs July 12 through August 11.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/4/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/89fd8c416a61e294a0f6dcfe44e624e0.pdf.
Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/6v1Igzi
https://ocfair.com/oc-fair/buy-tickets/
OC Fair Hours
Wednesday-Friday: Noon - Midnight
Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. - Midnight
Monday-Tuesday: Closed
Sponsored Content
Enter for chance to win tickets to visit the OC Fair!
Sponsored Content
More Videos