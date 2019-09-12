Here's your chance to win tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the Disneyland Resort!

Enjoy Halloween fun at Disneyland Park, where you find frightfully fun décor on Main Street, U.S.A., including a giant Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern. Discover what happens when two holidays collide in Haunted Mansion Holiday. Experience the supernatural projection and special effects show, Halloween Screams- and on select nights, this show will go sky high the addition of fireworks.

At Disney California Adventure Park, eerie encounters await when the Oogie-Boogie's menacing presence beckons you to enter. Visit "Radiator Screams" to see some of your favorite Cars characters decked out for in hilarious Haul-O-Ween costumes. And join Rocket in his race to rescue a fellow Guardian during a daring Halloween adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy - Monster After Dark.

In Paradise Gardens Park, Plaza de la Familia will also return for a celebration inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/23/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e3953c4f664a37c7b1c9de78e42d24d8.pdf
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
Moreno Valley teacher selected as first-ever Farmer Boys bacon intern
Show More
Four murals unveiled at grand opening of LA Plaza Village
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside County this season
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Decision reversed on swimmer disqualified over swimsuit
More TOP STORIES News