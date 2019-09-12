Here's your chance to win tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the Disneyland Resort!
Enjoy Halloween fun at Disneyland Park, where you find frightfully fun décor on Main Street, U.S.A., including a giant Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern. Discover what happens when two holidays collide in Haunted Mansion Holiday. Experience the supernatural projection and special effects show, Halloween Screams- and on select nights, this show will go sky high the addition of fireworks.
At Disney California Adventure Park, eerie encounters await when the Oogie-Boogie's menacing presence beckons you to enter. Visit "Radiator Screams" to see some of your favorite Cars characters decked out for in hilarious Haul-O-Ween costumes. And join Rocket in his race to rescue a fellow Guardian during a daring Halloween adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy - Monster After Dark.
In Paradise Gardens Park, Plaza de la Familia will also return for a celebration inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/23/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e3953c4f664a37c7b1c9de78e42d24d8.pdf
