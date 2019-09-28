Here's your chance to win tickets to The Great Pacific Air Show in Huntington Beach!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win VIP tickets to The Great Pacific Air Show!

Watch Eyewitness News at 6a for the "Keyword of the Day!" The Great Pacific Airshow will make its return to Huntington Beach, Oct. 4-6. This year's Airshow will be bigger than ever with three jet teams from three countries and more than two million people attending the three-day event. The US Air Force Thunderbirds, The Royal Air Force Aerobatic team The Red Arrows, and the Royal Canadian Air Force's Canadian Snowbirds will headline the show. Other talented performers include the US Air Force F-35 Lightning II and A-10C Thunderbolt II demonstrations, Lucas Oil Aerobatics' Mike Wiskus, the SOCOM Para Commandos, a FedEx flyby, and the first ever dual Jetpack flight in an airshow, and many more!

The free, family-friendly Airshow will take to the skies from 11 am - 4:30 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-6.
VIP premium viewing tickets are available for purchase. https://pacificairshow.com/tgpatickets

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/4/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/5cc479f191254b415f88eba3e544867d.pdf. Void where prohibited.

Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/gcAPKcM
