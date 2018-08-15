ABC7 and Mathis Brothers Furniture want to put the GOOD in your morning!
Wake up with ABC7 weekday mornings to find out how you can enter for a chance to win a $250 Mathis Brothers Furniture gift card.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/30/18 at 2pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. Prize does not include accommodations/transportation. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2w8fIiO. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: http://bit.ly/2MuoqSs
Enter to win a $250 Mathis Brothers gift card
Top Stories
More News