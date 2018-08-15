Enter to win a $250 Mathis Brothers gift card

ABC7 and Mathis Brothers Furniture want to put the GOOD in your morning!

Wake up with ABC7 weekday mornings to find out how you can enter for a chance to win a $250 Mathis Brothers Furniture gift card.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/30/18 at 2pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. Prize does not include accommodations/transportation. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2w8fIiO. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: http://bit.ly/2MuoqSs
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
VIDEO: LA parking garage rage
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Cypress Hill's B-Real opens Dr. Greenthumb's pot dispensary in Sylmar
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Show More
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan's clearance
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Stolen vehicle suspect collides with innocent driver after police chase
More News