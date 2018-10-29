Enter to win tickets to Black-ish's 100th episode screening

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win a pair of tickets to a special Black-ish 100th Episode Screening Event!
Winners will get to see a special preview of the 100th episode, featuring a tribute to Prince, and a chance to see the entire cast of Blackish. The screening will take place at the Disney Studios Lot on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 6:30pm.
Panelists: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Peter Mackenzie, Jeff Meacham, Kenya Barris (Creator/Executive Producer), Peter Saji (Co-Executive Producer, Writer) *Panelist attendance subject to change
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/4/18 at 9 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2PyUeYc. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/Mcq98aT8
