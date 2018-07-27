ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to see Star Wars: A New Hope in concert at the Hollywood Bowl!
Over four decades ago in a galaxy not so far away, Star Wars: A New Hope introduced our world to a fictional universe populated by talking droids, roaring Wookiees, and some of the most memorable space heroes and villains in history. Now, you can relive the larger-than-life thrills of the original film on the Hollywood Bowl's massive screen with John Williams' iconic score performed live by the Los Angeles Philharmonic - the first time the film has ever been performed with a live score in L.A. It's the perfect way to ensure that the Force lives on in your own padawans.
All droids, Wookiees, Jedis, and Stormtroopers are encouraged to show up in costume. No masks allowed. Simulated or costume guns are NOT allowed as a part of your costume. Nothing resembling a gun of any kind is permitted.
Come early to the August 7, 9, or 10 performance, and get a free lightsaber! One per person. While supplies last. Limited quantities available.
Don't miss A New Hope, August 7th and 10th, and The Empire Strikes Back, August 9th and 11th.
For tickets and information, visit www.hollywoodbowl.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY Ends 8/2/18 at 4:30pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. Prize does not include accommodations/transportation. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2LwDyzn. Void where prohibited.
