ABC7 wants to give you the chance to win VIP treatment and be at the 2018 American Music Awards, the world's largest fan-voted awards show that will broadcast live on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
The winner will receive two tickets to the American Music Awards, plus one night at a hotel on Oct. 9, escorted transportation with the group of winners from around the country from the hotel to the awards show including red carpet fan pit access, and $500 spending money.
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive the following: one (1) night accommodations at the Hilton Checkers Hotel (double occupancy; check-in is Tuesday, October 9, 2018 and check-out Wednesday, October 10, 2018). Accommodations include room nights and taxes only; two (2) fan pit passes and show tickets to the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018; and $500 to use for transportation to/from the hotel or for parking. An Impact escort will meet the winners at the hotel and take them to the event. TICKETS MUST BE USED ON OCTOBER 9, 2018.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/20/18 at 2pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2OlNDfA.Void where prohibited.
TO ENTER REGISTER HERE: http://bit.ly/2Ojlvdd
Enter to win VIP experience at 2018 American Music Awards
Top Stories