Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: How will Hollywood production reopen for business?

While there is a desire for Hollywood to get back to work, industry leaders say reopening studio lots will take time.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- During the novel coronavirus pandemic, studio lots have become ghost towns at a time when broadcast networks would be wrapping up pilot season. Now leaders in the industry are trying to figure out a plan to reopen Hollywood.

"We're likely to start with smaller productions because it would make sense... There's fewer people on set, it's easier to socially distance," Bryn Elise Sandberg of the Hollywood Reporter said.

An estimated 700,000 jobs and 5,000 small businesses are directly dependent on the entertainment industry.

Many of those jobs will be brought back slowly, minimizing the amount of people on set at one time.

"It's unlikely that you're going to have crowd scenes in the foreseeable future," Sandberg said. "Those things will have to be designed in post-production."

Intimate scenes may be shot separately and combined in post-production.

And at first, traveling may be limited.

Production may have to happen in the Los Angeles area, which means costs will be higher and space will be competitive, according to Paul Audley of FilmLA.

"So, we're working with our city, county partners and private landowners to develop some spaces where they can go safely," Audley said.

Shoulder to shoulder red carpet events and movie premieres will also need to be restructured once they're brought back.

Awards season will also have major changes.

The Academy Awards announced it will allow movies made available on a streaming service without a theatrical release to be eligible for the Oscars. The films must've already had a planned theatrical release.

Traditionally, in order to qualify for the Oscars, films at a minimum needed a seven-day theatrical run in L.A. or New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyentertainmentmoviecoronavirus californiamovie news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Filmmakers inspired by Covid-19 use IPhones to make short movie
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Data: 35% of eligible Californians have received their stimulus checks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Self-employed, gig workers can now apply for benefits in CA
Filmmakers inspired by Covid-19 use IPhones to make short movie
Chef Jose Andres nonprofit helps feed Ventura foster families
Two IE men arrested in alleged PPE fraud
Newport Beach officials vote against closing beaches on weekends
Virginia mom falsely accused of starting coronavirus pandemic
Show More
OC approves guidelines for reopening businesses
Can heat, sunlight slow spread of COVID-19? Expert weighs in
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
Data: 35% of eligible Californians have received their stimulus checks
LA County hopes to relax COVID-19 restrictions next month
More TOP STORIES News