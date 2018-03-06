In the world of children's literature, "A Wrinkle in Time" is now a classic.The 1962 science fantasy novel is getting new life on the big screen, with some big stars like Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon in front of the camera, and director Ava Duvernay behind the camera.Winfrey hopes that families go see the film - together."We believe it gets better if you bring a child and bring your inner child with you," said Winfrey.In "A Wrinkle in Time," Winfrey, Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling help guide some brave kids, led by Storm Reid, in an adventure through time and space, all in search of a loved one. The three women all see their "inner child" reflected on that movie screen."I see acceptance and I see in Storm someone who looks like me, more like me than anyone I've ever seen in a movie like this," said Kaling."Heroes can look different ways than any time I've seen on film," said Witherspoon. "And you can be the hero of your own story.""Awe and wonder," said Winfrey. "Just awe and wonder that this brown-skinned girl is up on the big screen reflecting me back to myself and that I lived to see it in my lifetime."They play the movie's three magical guides, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Which, and Mrs. Who. They all offer wisdom. Kaling's character often speaks the lines of others, which is interesting since she's a writer herself."I hadn't thought of if that way, that my character is such a writer's character," said Kaling. "She's speaking quotes pulled from all different walks of life and philosophers and songwriters and given to a writer to say. That's really interesting."Winfrey offered her own insight about her character. When we first see her, she appears as a giant."And you know what I like the most? I, who have publicly struggled with weight and been a proponent of people being able to be the best of whoever they are, the fact that Mrs. Which gets the line when Charles Wallace says, 'You're the wrong size, Mrs. Which.' And she says, 'Is there such thing as a wrong size?' I love that moment.""A Wrinkle in Time" is rated PG and is in theaters March 9.