HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'A Wrinkle in Time' offers message of hope in dark times

EMBED </>More Videos

Oprah Winfrey wants you to bring your inner child to see "A Wrinkle in Time." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the world of children's literature, "A Wrinkle in Time" is now a classic.

The 1962 science fantasy novel is getting new life on the big screen, with some big stars like Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon in front of the camera, and director Ava Duvernay behind the camera.

Winfrey hopes that families go see the film - together.

"We believe it gets better if you bring a child and bring your inner child with you," said Winfrey.

In "A Wrinkle in Time," Winfrey, Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling help guide some brave kids, led by Storm Reid, in an adventure through time and space, all in search of a loved one. The three women all see their "inner child" reflected on that movie screen.

"I see acceptance and I see in Storm someone who looks like me, more like me than anyone I've ever seen in a movie like this," said Kaling.

"Heroes can look different ways than any time I've seen on film," said Witherspoon. "And you can be the hero of your own story."

"Awe and wonder," said Winfrey. "Just awe and wonder that this brown-skinned girl is up on the big screen reflecting me back to myself and that I lived to see it in my lifetime."

They play the movie's three magical guides, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Which, and Mrs. Who. They all offer wisdom. Kaling's character often speaks the lines of others, which is interesting since she's a writer herself.

"I hadn't thought of if that way, that my character is such a writer's character," said Kaling. "She's speaking quotes pulled from all different walks of life and philosophers and songwriters and given to a writer to say. That's really interesting."

Winfrey offered her own insight about her character. When we first see her, she appears as a giant.

"And you know what I like the most? I, who have publicly struggled with weight and been a proponent of people being able to be the best of whoever they are, the fact that Mrs. Which gets the line when Charles Wallace says, 'You're the wrong size, Mrs. Which.' And she says, 'Is there such thing as a wrong size?' I love that moment."

"A Wrinkle in Time" is rated PG and is in theaters March 9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieoprah winfreymovie newshollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
Constance Wu moves from sitcom to big screen in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News