BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The blockbuster movie 'Joker' triggered security precautions nationwide earlier this month during its opening weekend.
Now, police are reviewing security footage after a fight broke out at a showing of the film in Burbank.
The incident happened Tuesday night at an AMC movie theater.
Investigators said the fight involved about five to six people, one of whom suffered a laceration by broken glass.
That person needed medical attention and was the only person involved police officers found when they arrived at the scene.
Brawl breaks out at showing of 'Joker' at Burbank movie theater
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News