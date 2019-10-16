Arts & Entertainment

Brawl breaks out at showing of 'Joker' at Burbank movie theater

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The blockbuster movie 'Joker' triggered security precautions nationwide earlier this month during its opening weekend.

Now, police are reviewing security footage after a fight broke out at a showing of the film in Burbank.

The incident happened Tuesday night at an AMC movie theater.

Investigators said the fight involved about five to six people, one of whom suffered a laceration by broken glass.

That person needed medical attention and was the only person involved police officers found when they arrived at the scene.
