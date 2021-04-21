Oscars 2021: First time nominee Andra Day felt embraced, loved by Hollywood community for first film 'The US Vs. Billie Holiday'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10528252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom, dad and dogs have all made appearances in Oscar acceptance speeches.

HOLLYWOOD -- The Oscar best actress race is as close as they come in 2021.For "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis is nominated a fourth time. She won the SAG award this year.It's nomination No. 3 for Frances McDormand for "Nomadland." She took home the BAFTA.Carey Mulligan earned her second Oscar nod, for "Promising Young Woman." sShe's already won the Critics Choice Award.It's Vanessa Kirby's first nomination ever for "Pieces of a Woman."And the other Oscar "first timer" is Andra Day. She won the Golden Globe for "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday." Even though she is new to the movie world, Day feels she's been welcomed with open arms."I felt nothing but embraced and loved by this community, which is amazing," said Day. "They appreciate the work, the performance, and her story."Day said she hasn't completely thought out what she'd say if she wins the Oscar. But any speech will reference our current climate."I don't want to miss what's happening in our world, our nation. Anytime I have a platform I wanna be a voice to people who don't have a voice or are underrepresented," said Day.For Oscar Sunday's red carpet, Day plans to channel a bit of Billie."You know what it is? It's that black girl magic; that black girl strength and power... so feminine, so sexy, and so strong at the same time," said Day.As for how she expects to react when she's actually at the event... pure joy at the prospect of face to face camaraderie."Like damn, I can see everybody's faces again!" laughed Day.