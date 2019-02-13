2 Valentine's Day classics and other acclaimed films screening around Los Angeles this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Before Sunrise
On his way to Vienna, American Jesse meets Celine, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 100 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick has been a favorite of critics. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, 'Before Sunrise' is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy."
It's playing at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 15. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000-foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that the Best Documentary nominee "depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Princess Bride
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980's classic is a critical darling. The site's critical consensus notes that, "A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, 'The Princess Bride' is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh."
It's playing at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Pacific Palisades (1035 N. Swarthmore Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
The movie garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
You can catch it at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 14; AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Pacific Winnetka 12 & XD (9201 Winnetka Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; and Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
