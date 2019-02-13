2 Valentine's Day re-releases and other acclaimed movies screening around Pasadena this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Before Sunrise
On his way to Vienna, American Jesse meets Celine, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces her to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.
Boasting a 100 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 90s flick has made a lasting impression, with a consensus that, "Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, 'Before Sunrise' is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy."
Catch it on the big screen only on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a Spider-Man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that the comic book movie "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Look for it at the Academy Awards, where the film is up for Best Animated Feature.
It's playing through Thursday, Feb. 21.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that, that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening through Thursday, Feb. 21.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The movie earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing through Thursday, Feb. 21.
When Harry Met Sally...
During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they're still no closer to finding the answer.
With a 90 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980's classic is a good bet. The site's critical consensus indicates that, "Rob Reiner's touching, funny film set a new standard for romantic comedies, and he was ably abetted by the sharp interplay between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan."
It's screening only on Valentine's Day, Thursday, Feb. 14.
---
