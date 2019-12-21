Arts & Entertainment

20 songs turning 20 in 2020: Flashback to NSYNC, Aaliyah, Shaggy and Britney Spears

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The new millennium got off to a rocking start in 2000.

It was during that year that Destiny's Child extolled the strength of an "Independent Woman," Janet Jackson reminded us that it "Doesn't Really Matter," U2 had a "Beautiful Day," Aaliyah reminded us to "Try Again" and *NSYNC let us know in no uncertain terms that "It's Gonna Be Me."

These are some of the songs we were jamming to in 2000 that will turn 20 in the new year:

"Angel" -- Shaggy ft. Rayvon


"It Wasn't Me" -- Shaggy


"Ms. Jackson" -- Outkast


"Independent Women, Pt. 1" -- Destiny's Child


"It's Gonna Be Me" - *NSYNC


"Try Again" -- Aaliyah


"Oops!... I Did It Again" -- Britney Spears


"With Arms Wide Open" -- Creed


"Thank God I Found You" -- Mariah Carey, Joe, 98 Degrees


"Doesn't Really Matter" -- Janet Jackson


"Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" -- Christina Aguilera


"Incomplete" - Sisqo


"Music" -- Madonna


"Be with You" -- Enrique Iglesias


"Bent" -- Matchbox Twenty


"Beautiful Day" -- U2


"Stutter" -- Joe


"B.O.B" ("Bombs Over Baghdad") -- Outkast


"Yellow" -- Coldplay


"Butterfly" -- Crazy Town
