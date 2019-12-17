Arts & Entertainment

25 years later, Mariah Carey's Christmas original 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is No.1

NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityholidayabc7ny instagrammusicmusic newschristmasmariah carey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glendale man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
New California laws in 2020
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Renters rights: What to do when facing eviction in LA
Tips you can use right now to cut your taxes
Show More
Chest compression device may help OC first responders save lives
Couple marries at Santa Ana grave to honor bride's grandfather
JoAnn Buss, mother of Lakers team president Jeanie Buss, dies
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Armed suspect dead in East Los Angeles after deputy-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News