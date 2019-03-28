3 action movies to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now

Here are the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
The Matrix
Set in the 22nd century, The Matrix tells the story of a computer hacker who joins a group of underground insurgents fighting the vast and powerful computers who now rule the earth.
With a Tomatometer Score of 88 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1999 release has much to recommend it.
"A technologically stunning movie that furthers the genre and features crowd-pleasing performances to go with the frequent scenes of gunplay and violence," according to David Hunter of the Hollywood Reporter, while the Seattle Times' Keith Simanton said, "Extremely violent, extremely preposterous, extremely entertaining, 'The Matrix' succeeds at two extremely difficult tasks: as a vast, exciting virtual-reality movie and as a defibrillator for Keanu Reeves' big-screen career."
Catch it on the big screen at Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive) on Sunday, March 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Arthur Curry, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne.
With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch.
"Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess' widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily, but next time, someone please give (Jason) Momoa and company some memorable dialogue," noted Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader, while the Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell said, "A thoroughly entertaining ride."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regency Valley Plaza 6 (6355 Bellingham Ave.) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch. Slate's Sam Adams said, "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious."
It's playing at ArcLIght Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
