Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Bumblebee

The Kid Who Would Be King

In the mood for some entertainment? Take a look at this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Pasadena.Here are the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said , "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted , "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."Want to see for yourself? It's playing at ArcLight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other 'Transformers' movies," according to James Berardinelli of ReelViews, while Rolling Stone's David Fear said , "Imagine if John Hughes made a 'Transformers' movie. Or: Think 'E.T.,' but with auto parts."In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release on Jan. 25. "It falls short of enchanting, but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast," noted Philip De Semlyen of Time Out, while the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern said , "It's a charming notion, worked out zestfully by the writer-director, Joe Cornish, until the charm falls victim to familiar CGI Halloweenery."It's screening at Regency Academy 6 Theater (1003 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---