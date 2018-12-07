3 activities worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Horseback trail rides at Will Rogers State Historic Park
Enjoy a a 50-minute horseback ride for two through Will Rogers State Historic Park with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Los Angeles Basin. Required attire is long pants and closed-toe shoes. Helmets will be provided.
Where: Westside Riding School, Will Rogers State Historic Park, 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road
Price: $121 for two. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Starline Tours
Get the Hollywood experience with a Starline bus tour. You'll see all the LA sights, including the Hollywood Sign, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Paramount Studios, Hollywood Bowl and more. Tours are conducted in a number of languages, including English, Japanese, Spanish and French.
Where: Starline Tours, 6925 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $19.50 (one-hour hour Hollywood Fun Trolley Tour). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Two Bit Circus
The Two Bit Circus is a new kind of amusement park. It is the world's first micro-amusement park, featuring interactive activities like VR games, immersive story rooms, arcade games and escape rooms. It's fun for all ages. Friday and Saturday nights after 9 p.m. are for ages 18 and over.
Where: Two-Bit Circus, 634 Mateo St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to score this deal