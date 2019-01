3 adventure movies to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now

The Witches

In the mood for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of adventure movies showing on the big screen in and around Los Angeles.Here are the top-ranked adventure films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)Boasting a critical approval rating of 100 percent and an audience score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 1990 release has made a lasting impression. The site's critical consensus notes that "With a deliciously wicked performance from Angelica Huston and imaginative puppetry by Jim Henson's creature shop, Nicolas Roeg's dark and witty movie captures the spirit of Roald Dahl's writing like few other adaptations."It's screening at Egyptian Theatre - Hollywood (6712 Hollywood Blvd.) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."It's playing at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.), AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.), Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave.), and Cinemark North Hollywood (12827 Victory Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" comes with positive recommendations. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' adapts its source material faithfully while condensing the novel's overstuffed narrative into an involving -- and often downright exciting -- big-screen magical caper."It's screening at Regency Granada Hills 9 (16830 Devonshire St.) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets