ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 boffo action movies worth checking out in Glendale this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the mood for some popcorn-worthy entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Glendale.

Read on for the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.

Per the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, January 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus notes, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineGlendale
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 acclaimed dramas to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now
The 3 best dramas screening around Burbank this week
4 Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Culver City theaters right now
4 acclaimed and Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Pasadena theaters right now
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
2 Metro projects involve good and not-so-good news
Show More
Tips to save money on pet's prescriptions
Seabees help Catalina rebuild airport runway
Rams coach McVay drawing on family, coaching associates for Super Bowl advice
Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
More News