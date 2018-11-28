3 can't-miss film and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Watch a rooftop screening at the Montalban

Enjoy a festival of filmmakers

See Lethal Weapon at the Vista Theatre

Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?When it comes to film and entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a screening under the stars to a filmmaker festival to revisiting an 80s classic. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---Thursday night, head over to Hollywood and Vine's Ricardo Montalban Theater for a rooftop screening of Almost Famous -- a 2000 American comedy-drama starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Kate Hudson.A variety of craft beer, wine and cocktails will be on offer, along with fresh popcorn and specialties from Umami Burger (available for purchase).Thr, November 28, 8 p.m.The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.$18 - $25On Saturday, discover the most exciting emerging filmmakers from the U.S. and across the world at the "NewFilmmakers Los Angeles" festival at South Park Center.A variety of documentaries and genre-spanning short films will be screened, followed by Q&As, receptions and after parties. Ticket includes admission to all films, plus the open bar.Saturday, December 1, 9:30 a.m.South Park Center, 1139 S. Hill St.$12.50Last but not least, swing by the Vista Theatre for a screening of Lethal Weapon courtesy of your friends at the Secret Movie Club. The 1987 action comedy follows a pair of mismatched LAPD detectives (Mel Gibson and Danny Glover) as they are forced to work together as partners.Saturday, December 1, 11:59 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive$10