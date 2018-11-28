3 can't-miss film and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

When it comes to film and entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a screening under the stars to a filmmaker festival to revisiting an 80s classic. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Watch a rooftop screening at the Montalban
Thursday night, head over to Hollywood and Vine's Ricardo Montalban Theater for a rooftop screening of Almost Famous -- a 2000 American comedy-drama starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Kate Hudson.
A variety of craft beer, wine and cocktails will be on offer, along with fresh popcorn and specialties from Umami Burger (available for purchase).
When: Thr, November 28, 8 p.m.
Where: The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.
Price: $18 - $25
Enjoy a festival of filmmakers
On Saturday, discover the most exciting emerging filmmakers from the U.S. and across the world at the "NewFilmmakers Los Angeles" festival at South Park Center.
A variety of documentaries and genre-spanning short films will be screened, followed by Q&As, receptions and after parties. Ticket includes admission to all films, plus the open bar.
When: Saturday, December 1, 9:30 a.m.
Where: South Park Center, 1139 S. Hill St.
Price: $12.50
See Lethal Weapon at the Vista Theatre
Last but not least, swing by the Vista Theatre for a screening of Lethal Weapon courtesy of your friends at the Secret Movie Club. The 1987 action comedy follows a pair of mismatched LAPD detectives (Mel Gibson and Danny Glover) as they are forced to work together as partners.
When: Saturday, December 1, 11:59 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Price: $10
