ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss film and entertainment events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: The Montalbán/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this week?

When it comes to film and entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a screening under the stars to a filmmaker festival to revisiting an 80s classic. Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Watch a rooftop screening at the Montalban





Thursday night, head over to Hollywood and Vine's Ricardo Montalban Theater for a rooftop screening of Almost Famous -- a 2000 American comedy-drama starring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand and Kate Hudson.

A variety of craft beer, wine and cocktails will be on offer, along with fresh popcorn and specialties from Umami Burger (available for purchase).

When: Thr, November 28, 8 p.m.
Where: The Montalban, 1615 N. Vine St.
Price: $18 - $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enjoy a festival of filmmakers





On Saturday, discover the most exciting emerging filmmakers from the U.S. and across the world at the "NewFilmmakers Los Angeles" festival at South Park Center.

A variety of documentaries and genre-spanning short films will be screened, followed by Q&As, receptions and after parties. Ticket includes admission to all films, plus the open bar.

When: Saturday, December 1, 9:30 a.m.
Where: South Park Center, 1139 S. Hill St.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

See Lethal Weapon at the Vista Theatre





Last but not least, swing by the Vista Theatre for a screening of Lethal Weapon courtesy of your friends at the Secret Movie Club. The 1987 action comedy follows a pair of mismatched LAPD detectives (Mel Gibson and Danny Glover) as they are forced to work together as partners.

When: Saturday, December 1, 11:59 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
