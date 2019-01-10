ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss films worth checking out in Los Angeles this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Los Angeles.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

It won Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes.

Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Dark Money



"Dark money" contributions, made possible by the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling, flood modern American elections--but Montana is showing Washington D.C. how to solve the problem of unlimited anonymous money in politics.

With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Dark Money" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on July 13. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Dark Money' does an impressive job of tackling a complicated subject in easily understandable -- and, for many viewers, utterly enraging -- terms."

You can catch it at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) on Saturday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Star Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress.

It's playing at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.), through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
