3 can't-miss music events in Pasadena this week | Hoodline

Photo: Anthony DELANOIX/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From DEV to The Motels, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
DEV





DEV, an American singer, songwriter and rapper, performs from her new LP, "I Only See You When I'm Dreamin'," as well as her old hits, including "Bass Down Low," "Like a G6" and "Who's That Boy."

When: Thursday, December 20, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shwayze





American rapper Shwayze, whose real name is Aaron Smith, brings his laid-back sound to The Rose in Pasadena. He is best known for this first single "Buzzin'" and his partnership with Cisco Adler, a Grammy-nominated producer.

When: Friday, December 21, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Motels





Come out to hear American new wave band The Motels. The group had hits in the 1980s and a resurgence in 2013. Fronted by Martha Davis, the band will play new songs and hits from their back catalog.

When: Saturday, December 22, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
