3 can't-miss outdoor events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Looking to get some fresh air?From the transformation of the L.A. Zoo into a menagerie of light animals to a tour of Hollywood Boulevard, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.Enjoy a night at the Los Angeles Zoo. This is a rare opportunity to wander the zoo at nighttime. The nighttime spectacle, created by lasers, 3-D projections and water-and-light displays, brings to life a magical world of glowing animals, including light-monkeys and a giant snake. Santa Claus might even show up. Hot chocolate and treats will be on offer.Monday-Sunday, December 17-23, 8 p.m.Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Dr.$18Take a daylong tour of Los Angeles and visit popular tourist sites and hidden gems. Stops include a film and television tour at a media museum, lunch at the historic Farmers Market and a garden oasis on Hollywood Boulevard. From biking along Venice Beach boardwalk to strolling down Rodeo Drive, this eight-hour tour highlights the beauty and majesty of LA.Friday, December 21, 9 a.m.6801 Hollywood Blvd.$71.40This one-hour tour of Hollywood Boulevard delves into the stories of all the stars of the silent and golden movie eras from Charlie Chaplin to Marilyn Monroe and more. Stops include the Roosevelt Hotel, the Dolby Theatre and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Friday, December 21, 9 a.m.6801 Hollywood Blvd.$17.50