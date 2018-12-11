ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss theater events in Pasadena this week

The Pasadena Playhouse. | Photo: Azusa S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Pasadena this week, from a live radio broadcast of "It's A Wonderful Life" to a British holiday panto version of "The Wizard of Oz."

---

'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'





Actor Simon Helberg of "The Big Bang Theory" stars as George Bailey in this live radio show broadcast of the festive classic "It's A Wonderful Life." It will feature vintage live commercial breaks.

When: Wednesday, December 12, 8 p.m.
Where: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave.
Price: $22-$29
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Christmas Carol'





"A Christmas Carol" is a re-telling of the classic tale, adapted by A Noise Within's Geoff Elliott. Enjoy a meet and greet with the cast after the show.

When: Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.
Where: A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd.
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Wonderful Winter of Oz'





"The Wonderful Winter of Oz" takes the story of Dorothy's trip to Oz, translated into the tradition of British holiday panto. This family friendly production, set to popular hit songs, stars Kermit the Frog as Oz, joined by singer/dancer Mackenzie Ziegler as Dorothy and actor Marissa Jaret Winokur as Glinda.

When: Saturday, December 15, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St.
Price: $39-$96
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
