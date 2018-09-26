ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 cool things to do on the cheap in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Sigmund W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Los Angeles this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Geographer performs at the Lodge Room


Come enjoy a live performance from Geographer, the moniker for Mike Deni's American synth pop/indie rock band based in San Francisco.

Having performed alongside musical luminaries like Young the Giant and The Flaming Lips, Geographer self-describes his sound as "soulful music from outer space," using analog, electronic and acoustic elements to craft dense layers and unique sound textures. This is an all-ages show.

When: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Lodge Room Highland Park, 104 N. Ave. 56th.
Admission: $16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enter the Dragon at the Vista Theatre





Head on over to the Vista Theatre for a midnight screening of Bruce Lee classic "Enter the Dragon" with the Secret Movie Club.

The 35mm film released in 1973 follows Lee as he attends an illegal martial arts competition on the private island of criminal boss Han to investigate his illegal affairs and fight against the criminality of his empire.

When: Friday, Sept. 28, 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive.
Admission: $12.75 budget special
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The New Division





Last but not least, check out The New Division -- an alias of electronic artist John Glenn Kunkel -- over at Union Club LA.

Considered to be at the forefront of modern new wave music today, expect an eclectic mix of sonorous guitar hooks and synth leads "eerily narrating times past, all the while remaining boldly in the present."

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Union Club LA, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
