ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in Culver City theaters right now

By Hoodline
Want for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Culver City.

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16, with a consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's playing at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

It's screening at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineCulver City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 dramas to catch in Los Angeles theaters right now
3 dramas to catch in Santa Monica theaters right now
The 3 best dramas screening around Pasadena this week
3 ways to enjoy your weekend in West Hollywood
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies find stolen vehicle associated with Culver City missing infant
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Friday night
City Hall to tackle rat infestation amid downtown typhus outbreak
Ex-LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Mountain High gets heaviest snowfall in decade
WATCH: SoCal girl on heart donor list gets 'Star Wars' surprise from doctor
Show More
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
New suicide prevention center opens doors in Century City
2 DTLA buildings to be considered for Historic-Cultural Monuments list
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
More News