3 dramas to catch in Glendale theaters right now

In the mood to reflect on the humanity of it all? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Glendale.

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14, plus five Golden Globe nominations and a win for lead actress Olivia Colman.

The critical consensus has it that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Interested? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



This film follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on November 21.

The site's critical consensus notes, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans. forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on November 16. It won two Golden Globes, for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali).

The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

