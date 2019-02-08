ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in Irvine theaters right now

By Hoodline
Looking for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas and Oscar nominees showing on the big screen in and around Irvine.

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Nov. 23. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 14 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Get a piece of the action at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 14; and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
