3 dramas to catch in Santa Monica theaters right now

The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress, while the film was nominated for best screenplay and Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for best supporting actress.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical, Mahershala Ali won the supporting actor category, and Farrelly was nominated for best director of a motion picture.
Bohemian Rhapsody
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the film, won Best Actor at the Golden Globes. The film alwon Best Drama.
