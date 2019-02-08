3 dramas to catch in Santa Monica theaters right now

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Fiddler on the Roof
This lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol), a poor milkman whose love, pride and faith help him face the oppression of turn-of-the-century Czarist Russia. Nominated for eight Academy Awards.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '70s throwback has proven a solid viewing choice. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version."
Interested? It's playing at American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre (1328 Montana Ave.) through Sunday, Feb. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.