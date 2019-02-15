ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 dramas to catch in Santa Monica theaters right now

In the mood to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Santa Monica.

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Friday, Feb. 15 and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a critical approval rating of 73 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
