3 dramas to catch in Santa Monica theaters right now

Before Sunrise
On his way to Vienna, American Jesse meets Celine, a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Since his flight to the U.S. departs the next morning and he has no money for lodging, they wander the city together, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1995 release has made a lasting impression.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. "Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Olivia Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, The Favourite just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
