3 electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Arius and company at Catch One

Pleasurekraft at Sound Nightclub

Noizu at Sound Nightclub

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From Stockholm's Arius to LA's Noizu, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---Catch a slew of EDM bands across two stages this Thursday night at Catch One. Headliner Arius will be joined by the likes of Rico Act, DJ Mix, Von Kiss and more.Thursday, November 15, 9 p.m.- Friday, November 16, 2 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$10-$15Come Friday, Pleasurekraft takes center stage at Sound Nightclub. Hailing from Stockholm, and also based in Washington D.c., Pleasurekraft describes his sound as "a musical vision attempting to encapsulate the power and beauty of the cosmos within the confines of techno music, while thematically yearning toward a greater understanding of the universe and our humble place within it."He'll be supported Friday night by Brennen Grey and Ray Kash.Friday, November 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$25Head back to Sound Nightclub Saturday night to enjoy Noizu's signature blend of house and techno. Some of Noizu's most popular tracks include the club anthem "Lasers," "Jungle," and "Rave Alarm."Saturday, November 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$20