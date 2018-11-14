ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Catch One.| Photo: Shauna S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From Stockholm's Arius to LA's Noizu, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Arius and company at Catch One





Catch a slew of EDM bands across two stages this Thursday night at Catch One. Headliner Arius will be joined by the likes of Rico Act, DJ Mix, Von Kiss and more.

When: Thursday, November 15, 9 p.m.- Friday, November 16, 2 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $10-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pleasurekraft at Sound Nightclub





Come Friday, Pleasurekraft takes center stage at Sound Nightclub. Hailing from Stockholm, and also based in Washington D.c., Pleasurekraft describes his sound as "a musical vision attempting to encapsulate the power and beauty of the cosmos within the confines of techno music, while thematically yearning toward a greater understanding of the universe and our humble place within it."

He'll be supported Friday night by Brennen Grey and Ray Kash.

When: Friday, November 16, 10 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Noizu at Sound Nightclub





Head back to Sound Nightclub Saturday night to enjoy Noizu's signature blend of house and techno. Some of Noizu's most popular tracks include the club anthem "Lasers," "Jungle," and "Rave Alarm."

When: Saturday, November 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 4 a.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
3 totally free events to get excited about in Los Angeles this week
From pop songs to DJ beats: Top music events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Woolsey Fire 40 percent contained amid flare-up in Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Show More
Disney donates $500K to support those impacted by CA wildfires
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Red flag warnings in SoCal to expire Wednesday afternoon
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Double stabbing in Santa Ana leaves 1 dead, minor wounded
More News