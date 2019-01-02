ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Photo: Erik Witsoe/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a Harry Potter screening to a meditative concert, here are some of the top options to help you get social around town.

---

HARRY POTTER & THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN in 35mm





Enjoy Secret Movie Club's morning matinee viewing of Alfonso Cuaron's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in 35mm. The film version of the third book in the Harry Potter series follows Harry Potter as he discovers that convicted murderer Sirius Black, a childhood friend of his father's, has broken out of Azkaban prison.

When: Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.

Lionell Dalton's Birthday Show





It's actor/comedian Lionell Dalton's birthday, so join in the celebration at the J Spot Comedy Club. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts are 8:30 p.m. There is a two-drink minimum. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, January 5, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)

'The Sound Healing Symphony' Year's Start in LA





The Sound Healing Symphony comes to Los Angeles for an event that welcomes all. The meditative experience bathes attendees in sound using instruments, like crystal singing bowls, shamanic drums, Koshi chimes, Tibetan bronze bowls and more. It's recommended to bring a yoga mat, pillow and blanket.

When: Saturday, January 5, 8:15-9:45 p.m.
Where: St John's Cathedral, 514 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $25

