3 events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
HARRY POTTER & THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN in 35mm
Enjoy Secret Movie Club's morning matinee viewing of Alfonso Cuaron's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" in 35mm. The film version of the third book in the Harry Potter series follows Harry Potter as he discovers that convicted murderer Sirius Black, a childhood friend of his father's, has broken out of Azkaban prison.
When: Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Admission: $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lionell Dalton's Birthday Show
It's actor/comedian Lionell Dalton's birthday, so join in the celebration at the J Spot Comedy Club. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts are 8:30 p.m. There is a two-drink minimum. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, January 5, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Sound Healing Symphony' Year's Start in LA
The Sound Healing Symphony comes to Los Angeles for an event that welcomes all. The meditative experience bathes attendees in sound using instruments, like crystal singing bowls, shamanic drums, Koshi chimes, Tibetan bronze bowls and more. It's recommended to bring a yoga mat, pillow and blanket.
When: Saturday, January 5, 8:15-9:45 p.m.
Where: St John's Cathedral, 514 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets