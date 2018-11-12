3 events to check out in West Hollywood this week

Potluck pop-in at The Comedy Store

Looking for something to do this week? From a comedy potluck to an interactive panel to WWE standup, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Start your week off right at The Comedy Store's potluck pop-in event, complete with 40 comics and surprise guests.The 21 and over event is free, however a two drink minimum is required per person.Monday, November 12, 8-11 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.FreeThis Thursday, swing by the WeWork Pacific Design Center for an interactive panel and Q&A with professional publicists, unit photographers and marketers. Aspiring and independent content creators across all platforms will gain useful information about creating and selling top-quality projects.The event is free and will feature panelists from big name companies like Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and more.Thursday, November 15, 7-8:30 p.m.WeWork Pacific Design Center (Red Bldg.), 750 N. San Vicente Blvd.FreeLast but not least, return to The Comedy Store this Thursday night for an evening with WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler as he brings his stand up comedy act to center stage.He will be joined by other surprise guests, including his roast battle opponent Sarah Tiana.Thursday, November 15, 8:30-11:30 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$30 (General Admission); $75 (Ticket and Meet & Greet)