ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 events to check out in West Hollywood this week

The Comedy Store | Photo: Donna A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a comedy potluck to an interactive panel to WWE standup, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Potluck pop-in at The Comedy Store



Photo: Kabir K./yelp

Start your week off right at The Comedy Store's potluck pop-in event, complete with 40 comics and surprise guests.

The 21 and over event is free, however a two drink minimum is required per person.

When: Monday, November 12, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Interactive panel on unit photography





This Thursday, swing by the WeWork Pacific Design Center for an interactive panel and Q&A with professional publicists, unit photographers and marketers. Aspiring and independent content creators across all platforms will gain useful information about creating and selling top-quality projects.

The event is free and will feature panelists from big name companies like Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and more.

When: Thursday, November 15, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: WeWork Pacific Design Center (Red Bldg.), 750 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dolph Ziggler and friends at The Comedy Store





Last but not least, return to The Comedy Store this Thursday night for an evening with WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler as he brings his stand up comedy act to center stage.

He will be joined by other surprise guests, including his roast battle opponent Sarah Tiana.

When: Thursday, November 15, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $30 (General Admission); $75 (Ticket and Meet & Greet)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineWest Hollywood
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
4 events worth checking out in Los Angeles this week
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 85,500 acres, 15 percent containment
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Show More
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
Brown says climate change will continue to affect CA wildfires
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
Strong winds put surrounding communities near Porter Ranch on edge
More News