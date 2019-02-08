3 events worth checking out in Costa Mesa this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Valentine's Day-inspired cooking class
Interested in learning fresh recipe ideas?
Head over to The Hood Kitchen Space for a Valentine's Day-themed cooking experience with Thermomix -- an innovative kitchen appliance designed to mix, cook, steam and more. The class will introduce you to the popular European appliance, and share recipes for you to take home and enjoy.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Hood Kitchen Space, 350 Clinton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DJ Morgan Page performs at Time
Saturday night, swing by Time nightclub for a live performance by Morgan Page -- a Grammy-nominated DJ and producer known for his popular tracks "The Longest Road" and "Fight for You."
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 10, 1 a.m.
Where: Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd., #B245
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Beer and Hymns at The Wayfarer
Last but not least, head over to The Wayfarer this Sunday for a Valentine's Day rendition of Beer and Hymns -- a casual gathering of like-minded people who enjoy singing old school songs over a pint.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Wayfarer, 843 W. 19th St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets