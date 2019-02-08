3 events worth checking out in Costa Mesa this weekend

Valentine's Day-inspired cooking class

Looking for something to do this weekend? From a cooking class to a DJ performance to a beer and song-fueled get together, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Interested in learning fresh recipe ideas?Head over to The Hood Kitchen Space for a Valentine's Day-themed cooking experience with Thermomix -- an innovative kitchen appliance designed to mix, cook, steam and more. The class will introduce you to the popular European appliance, and share recipes for you to take home and enjoy.Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30-11:30 a.m.The Hood Kitchen Space, 350 Clinton St.FreeSaturday night, swing by Time nightclub for a live performance by Morgan Page -- a Grammy-nominated DJ and producer known for his popular tracks "The Longest Road" and "Fight for You."Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 10, 1 a.m.Time Nightclub, 1875 Newport Blvd., #B245$20 (General Admission)Last but not least, head over to The Wayfarer this Sunday for a Valentine's Day rendition of Beer and Hymns -- a casual gathering of like-minded people who enjoy singing old school songs over a pint.Sunday, Feb. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.The Wayfarer, 843 W. 19th St.$10