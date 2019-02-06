3 events worth checking out in Irvine this week

Westcliff University ribbon cutting celebration

An evening with artists Christa Sommerer and Laurent Mignonneau

Bill McKibben visits UC Irvine

Looking for something to do this week? From a ribbon cutting ceremony to a conversations with an artist, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---On Thursday, head over to Westcliff University for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their new Irvine campus. The event will feature live music from 97.1 AMP Radio, along with local food vendors and much more.Thursday, Feb. 7, 3-6 p.m.Westcliff University, 16715 Von Karman, Suite 100FreeArtists Christa Sommerer and Laurent Mignonneau -- known for creating interactive computer installations -- bring their newly created artwork to UCI. The pair will discuss their work and host a conversation with experts in several scientific fields.Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.UCI Applied Innovation, 5141 California Ave., #250FreeLast but not least, head over to the UC Irvine's Crystal Cove Auditorium Friday night for an evening with Bill McKibben -- a writer and activist who has "tirelessly sought to publicize the dangers of climate change," says Eventbrite.Friday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m.UC Irvine Student Center, Irvine, CA 92697Free