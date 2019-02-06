3 events worth checking out in Irvine this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Westcliff University ribbon cutting celebration
On Thursday, head over to Westcliff University for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their new Irvine campus. The event will feature live music from 97.1 AMP Radio, along with local food vendors and much more.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Westcliff University, 16715 Von Karman, Suite 100
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An evening with artists Christa Sommerer and Laurent Mignonneau
Artists Christa Sommerer and Laurent Mignonneau -- known for creating interactive computer installations -- bring their newly created artwork to UCI. The pair will discuss their work and host a conversation with experts in several scientific fields.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: UCI Applied Innovation, 5141 California Ave., #250
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bill McKibben visits UC Irvine
Last but not least, head over to the UC Irvine's Crystal Cove Auditorium Friday night for an evening with Bill McKibben -- a writer and activist who has "tirelessly sought to publicize the dangers of climate change," says Eventbrite.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 4-6 p.m.
Where: UC Irvine Student Center, Irvine, CA 92697
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets