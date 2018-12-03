3 events worth checking out in West Hollywood this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Potluck Pop Ins
The Comedy Store hosts Potluck Pop Ins, featuring 40 comics and surprise guests, in the Original Room. This free comedy show is for those ages 21 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person.
When: Monday, Dec. 3, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
IVY Entertainment Winter Ball
IVY Entertainment presents the Winter Ball, an entertainment industry networking party. Enjoy exclusive wines and Italian bites from Obica in West Hollywood while expanding your entertainment industry network with professionals from CAA, Sony Pictures, Paramount, ICM, WME, WB, ABC and CBS. Free parking is available at Sunset Plaza Parking Lot.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Obica, 8630 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Winter Sounds - California String Quartet
Enjoy a free holiday classical chamber music concert from the California String Quartet. The concert will honor and celebrate the memory of the late violinist and concertmaster Katia Popov, who passed away earlier this year. The indoor concert series is put on by The City of West Hollywood's Arts Division and the West Hollywood Library. Seating is first come, first served.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets