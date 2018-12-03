3 events worth checking out in West Hollywood this week

Potluck Pop Ins

IVY Entertainment Winter Ball

Winter Sounds - California String Quartet

Looking for something to do this week? From a comedy show to a classical music concert, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---The Comedy Store hosts Potluck Pop Ins, featuring 40 comics and surprise guests, in the Original Room. This free comedy show is for those ages 21 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person.Monday, Dec. 3, 8-11 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.FreeIVY Entertainment presents the Winter Ball, an entertainment industry networking party. Enjoy exclusive wines and Italian bites from Obica in West Hollywood while expanding your entertainment industry network with professionals from CAA, Sony Pictures, Paramount, ICM, WME, WB, ABC and CBS. Free parking is available at Sunset Plaza Parking Lot.Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7-10 p.m.Obica, 8630 Sunset Blvd.$30Enjoy a free holiday classical chamber music concert from the California String Quartet. The concert will honor and celebrate the memory of the late violinist and concertmaster Katia Popov, who passed away earlier this year. The indoor concert series is put on by The City of West Hollywood's Arts Division and the West Hollywood Library. Seating is first come, first served.Saturday, Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.Free