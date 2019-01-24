3 fun events worth checking out in West Hollywood this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Shop Fit Girl Club at Night Market
Fit Girl Club invites its members to mix, mingle and shop favorite fitness labels at the SkyBar at the Mondrian Hotel. Featured brands include Bala Bangles ankle and leg weights, Shamajade jumpsuits, customized MyIntent bracelets and Zanni black dresses.
When: Thursday, January 24, 8-11:30 p.m.
Where: Mondrian Los Angeles, 8440 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Michael Rapaport, Bobby Lee, Brian Monarch and more
Check out the Main Room at the Comedy Store for big laughs this weekend. Dane Cook and Arsenio Hall join Michael Rapaport, Bobby Lee and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, January 26, 7-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $20 (general admission); $39 (front row)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
16 Headliners
The Original Room at the Comedy Store presents a great comedic lineup. Featured comedians will include Jeff Ross, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jeremiah Watkins and more. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Sunday, January 27, 9 p.m.- Monday, January 28, 12 a.m.
Where: The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets