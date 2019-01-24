3 fun events worth checking out in West Hollywood this week

Shop Fit Girl Club at Night Market

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a Fit Girl Club mix and mingle to a comedy show, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.Fit Girl Club invites its members to mix, mingle and shop favorite fitness labels at the SkyBar at the Mondrian Hotel. Featured brands include Bala Bangles ankle and leg weights, Shamajade jumpsuits, customized MyIntent bracelets and Zanni black dresses.Thursday, January 24, 8-11:30 p.m.Mondrian Los Angeles, 8440 Sunset Blvd.FreeCheck out the Main Room at the Comedy Store for big laughs this weekend. Dane Cook and Arsenio Hall join Michael Rapaport, Bobby Lee and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, January 26, 7-9:15 p.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$20 (general admission); $39 (front row)The Original Room at the Comedy Store presents a great comedic lineup. Featured comedians will include Jeff Ross, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jeremiah Watkins and more. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. There is a two drink minimum per person. This event is for ages 21 and over.Sunday, January 27, 9 p.m.- Monday, January 28, 12 a.m.The Comedy Store, 8433 Sunset Blvd.$15