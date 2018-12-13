3 great comedy events in Burbank this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv by teens to a deal that gets you two comedy shows for the price of one.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens"





"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens" puts aspiring young improvisers in the spotlight. The teen performers take audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes. Many successful comedians had their start at L.A. Connection. You just might be seeing the next comedy superstar!

When: Saturday, December 15, 5:30 p.m.
Where: LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $2.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"2001: An Improv Odyssey"





Burbank's L.A. Connection Theatre is the new host to the weekly "2001: An Improv Odyssey" that has become a must-see in Sherman Oaks. These short-form improv performers take audience suggestions for scenes and games. It's a new show with new laughs every week.

When: Saturday, December 15, 9 p.m.
Where: LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Flappers Comedy Club - Up to 75% Off Standup



Photo: Miguel C./Yelp

If you like comedy, Flapper Comedy Club has a great deal that guarantees double the laughs. This two-ticket deal to see established and up-and-coming comedians and enjoy an appetizer and a cake at the show also includes two additional tickets to a future show of your choice.

Where: Flapper Comedy Club, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $25 (75 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
