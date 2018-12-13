3 great comedy events in Burbank this week | Hoodline

"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens"

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from improv by teens to a deal that gets you two comedy shows for the price of one.---"Improv Comedy for Kids by Teens" puts aspiring young improvisers in the spotlight. The teen performers take audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes. Many successful comedians had their start at L.A. Connection. You just might be seeing the next comedy superstar!Saturday, December 15, 5:30 p.m.LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.$2.50Burbank's L.A. Connection Theatre is the new host to the weekly "2001: An Improv Odyssey" that has become a must-see in Sherman Oaks. These short-form improv performers take audience suggestions for scenes and games. It's a new show with new laughs every week.Saturday, December 15, 9 p.m.LA Connection Comedy Theatre, 3435 W. Magnolia Blvd.FreeIf you like comedy, Flapper Comedy Club has a great deal that guarantees double the laughs. This two-ticket deal to see established and up-and-coming comedians and enjoy an appetizer and a cake at the show also includes two additional tickets to a future show of your choice.Flapper Comedy Club, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.$25 (75 percent discount off regular price)