3 hot deals for movie buffs in Los Angeles

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to deals on movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this weekend. From an old-fashioned drive-in to a film plus tour of Victorian homes, read on for this weekend's top movie discounts.---At both the Aero Theatre and Egyptian Theatre movie lovers can partake in an ever-changing schedule of movies that include classics and new foreign films. Retrospectives and talks with filmmakers are also hosted at these venues. This Groupon deal allows you to score tickets, large sodas and popcorn at an up to 51 percent discount off the regular price.6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood$19.50 for two (47 percent discount); $36 for four (51 percent discount)Enjoy classics like "Sixteen Candles" and "Pulp Fiction" under the stars, either in the comfort of your car or picnic-style on an astroturf lawn. There's also a Snack Shack on-site. Choose either two or four tickets plus popcorn at a discount of 26 percent off the regular price.2930 Fletcher Drive, East LA$28 (26 percent discount); $56 (26 percent discount)Enjoy a festive winter holiday event that includes an outdoor cinema, featuring movies like "Elf" and "Home Alone," a tour of Victorian homes, a light tunnel and food trucks. This Groupon deal lets you score tickets at a discount of 36 percent.Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 93545 Pasadena Ave., Cypress Park$32 (36 percent discount off regular price)