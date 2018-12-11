3 side-splitting comedy shows in Los Angeles this week

'The Crazy Uncle Joe Show'

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from long-form improvisation to a completely improvised musical.---Enjoy long-form improvisation from The Groundlings with "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show." The performers take audience suggestions and create characters and storylines out of thin air.Wednesday, December 12, 8 p.m.The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.$7At "ComedySportz," two teams compete in "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"-type improv games. With suggestions from the crowd, improvisers create original scenes and songs for points. It's the longest-running stage show in Los Angeles.Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.Monroe Forum Theatre at El Portal, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.$8It's opening and closing night all in one for this Broadway-style musical improvised on the spot. "Opening Night: The Improvised Musical" features completely original songs and choreography for a night of song, dance and laughs.Friday, December 14, 9:30 p.m.Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.$6