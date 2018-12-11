ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 side-splitting comedy shows in Los Angeles this week

The Groundlings Theatre. | Photo: Tuan L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from long-form improvisation to a completely improvised musical.
---

'The Crazy Uncle Joe Show'





Enjoy long-form improvisation from The Groundlings with "The Crazy Uncle Joe Show." The performers take audience suggestions and create characters and storylines out of thin air.

When: Wednesday, December 12, 8 p.m.
Where: The Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave.
Price: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'ComedySportz'





At "ComedySportz," two teams compete in "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"-type improv games. With suggestions from the crowd, improvisers create original scenes and songs for points. It's the longest-running stage show in Los Angeles.

When: Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Monroe Forum Theatre at El Portal, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Opening Night: The Improvised Musical'





It's opening and closing night all in one for this Broadway-style musical improvised on the spot. "Opening Night: The Improvised Musical" features completely original songs and choreography for a night of song, dance and laughs.

When: Friday, December 14, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
