3 stage productions worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Peter Lewicki/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week. From a one-woman autobiographical show to the true story of the only woman to receive a Congressional Medal of Honor, here's what's on tap.

'A One-Trick Pony' at El Cid





Stand-up comedian Adrienne Truscott brings her one-woman show, "A One-Trick Pony," to El Cid this Tuesday night. One part homage to Andy Kaufman and one part ironic autobiographical comedy, laughs are guaranteed.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Diary of Anne Frank' at The Complex





This Friday night, catch a staging of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play "The Diary of Anne Frank." This revival of the 1997 hit show will be performed by a primarily Latin cast.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Where: The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Independence: The True Story of Dr. Mary Walker' at Theatre West





Last but certainly not least, learn the story of the only woman to ever receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Actress Kathie Barnes portrays Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Edwards in this one-woman play.

When: Saturday, Jan 12, 8 p.m.
Where: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. W.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
