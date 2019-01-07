3 stage productions worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

'A One-Trick Pony' at El Cid

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week. From a one-woman autobiographical show to the true story of the only woman to receive a Congressional Medal of Honor, here's what's on tap.---Stand-up comedian Adrienne Truscott brings her one-woman show, "A One-Trick Pony," to El Cid this Tuesday night. One part homage to Andy Kaufman and one part ironic autobiographical comedy, laughs are guaranteed.Tuesday, Jan. 8, 8 p.m.El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd.$7.50This Friday night, catch a staging of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play "The Diary of Anne Frank." This revival of the 1997 hit show will be performed by a primarily Latin cast.Friday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd.$15Last but certainly not least, learn the story of the only woman to ever receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Actress Kathie Barnes portrays Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Edwards in this one-woman play.Saturday, Jan 12, 8 p.m.Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. W.$12.50