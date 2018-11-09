3 things to do on the cheap in Los Angeles this weekend

Daniel Van Kirk - The Together Tour

35mm LORD OF THE RINGS PT II: THE TWO TOWERS (theatrical cut)

11:11 Sound Bath

Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.---Daniel Van Kirk brings his Together Tour to LA. Van Kirk is a comedian, writer, and actor who has appeared on television and podcasts. He has performed at comedy clubs and comedy festivals around North America. This event is for ages 18+.Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$20The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of the theatrical cut of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings Part II: The Two Towers. The movie is presented in 35mm.Saturday, November 10, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 3 a.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz$12.75 (budget special, limited number available); $15.50 (student/military/senior w/valid ID); $20 (adult)Relax and take in the 11:11 sound bath, led by wellness practitioner Ana Netanel. Instruments including crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls and planetary tuned gongs to create a sound healing experience. Bring a blanket and pillow and wear comfortable clothes.Sunday, November 11, 8-9:30 p.m.Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.$20 (RSVP)