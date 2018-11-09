3 things to do on the cheap in Los Angeles this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Daniel Van Kirk - The Together Tour
Daniel Van Kirk brings his Together Tour to LA. Van Kirk is a comedian, writer, and actor who has appeared on television and podcasts. He has performed at comedy clubs and comedy festivals around North America. This event is for ages 18+.
When: Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
35mm LORD OF THE RINGS PT II: THE TWO TOWERS (theatrical cut)
The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of the theatrical cut of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings Part II: The Two Towers. The movie is presented in 35mm.
When: Saturday, November 10, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 3 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz
Admission: $12.75 (budget special, limited number available); $15.50 (student/military/senior w/valid ID); $20 (adult)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
11:11 Sound Bath
Relax and take in the 11:11 sound bath, led by wellness practitioner Ana Netanel. Instruments including crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls and planetary tuned gongs to create a sound healing experience. Bring a blanket and pillow and wear comfortable clothes.
When: Sunday, November 11, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.
Admission: $20 (RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets