ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 things to do on the cheap in Los Angeles this weekend

Vista Theatre. | Photo: Krystal A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Los Angeles for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Daniel Van Kirk - The Together Tour





Daniel Van Kirk brings his Together Tour to LA. Van Kirk is a comedian, writer, and actor who has appeared on television and podcasts. He has performed at comedy clubs and comedy festivals around North America. This event is for ages 18+.

When: Friday, November 9, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

35mm LORD OF THE RINGS PT II: THE TWO TOWERS (theatrical cut)





The Secret Movie Club presents a midnight screening of the theatrical cut of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings Part II: The Two Towers. The movie is presented in 35mm.

When: Saturday, November 10, 11:59 p.m.- Sunday, November 11, 3 a.m.
Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz
Admission: $12.75 (budget special, limited number available); $15.50 (student/military/senior w/valid ID); $20 (adult)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

11:11 Sound Bath





Relax and take in the 11:11 sound bath, led by wellness practitioner Ana Netanel. Instruments including crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls and planetary tuned gongs to create a sound healing experience. Bring a blanket and pillow and wear comfortable clothes.

When: Sunday, November 11, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.
Admission: $20 (RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
Travel from Los Angeles to Mexico City on the cheap
From music to science: Here's what to do in Irvine this week
4 ways to get a good laugh in Los Angeles this Friday night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Ventura County brush fires: Evacuation orders and road closures
Brush fire breaks out near LA Zoo in Griffith Park
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire headed to the ocean
6,000-acre Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley diminishing
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Oak Park: Multiple homes burned by Woolsey Fire
Show More
Multiple earthquakes strike Riverside County's Aguanga area
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
More News