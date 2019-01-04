3 top action movies worth checking out in Burbank this week

Here are the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Aquaman'
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.), AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.), and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Simmba'
A corrupt cop enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.
Get a piece of the action at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.