3 top dramas worth checking out in Burbank this week

Image: If Beale Street Could Talk/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Burbank.

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has garnered plenty of praise since its release, with a consensus that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

It's playing at AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 N. 1st St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
