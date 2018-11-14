ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 totally free events to get excited about in Los Angeles this week

The Hollywood Roosevelt. | Photo: Ron G./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Los Angeles, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a skincare consultation to a premier screening.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

A hustler's guide to skincare





This Thursday, join the national women's group Ladies Get Paid at Heyday Los Angeles for a one-night-only event focusing on approachable self care for those that hustle and grind. Chat away with expert estheticians, while enjoying light bites, beverages and a few surprises.

When: Thursday, November 15, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Heyday Los Angeles, 7228 Beverly Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SoCal Poetry Festival





Check out the 2018 Southern California poetry festival this Saturday for a glimpse of commissioned work, film screenings, poetry readings and a poet's potluck.

When: Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'No Activity' season two premiere





On Sunday, swing by The Hollywood Roosevelt for a screening offering an advance peek at season two of CBS' "No Activity" -- a high-stakes cop comedy produced by Nina Pedrad and starring Tim Meadows. After the screening, the show star Tim Meadows and executive producer Nina Pedrad will host a conversation. And following the event, guests are invited to the Vulture Lounge poolside to enjoy one complimentary drink.

When: Sunday, November 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
3 electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
From pop songs to DJ beats: Top music events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Woolsey Fire 40 percent contained amid flare-up in Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Show More
Disney donates $500K to support those impacted by CA wildfires
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Red flag warnings in SoCal to expire Wednesday afternoon
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Double stabbing in Santa Ana leaves 1 dead, minor wounded
More News