3 totally free events to get excited about in Los Angeles this week

There's always plenty to do in Los Angeles, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a skincare consultation to a premier screening.---This Thursday, join the national women's group Ladies Get Paid at Heyday Los Angeles for a one-night-only event focusing on approachable self care for those that hustle and grind. Chat away with expert estheticians, while enjoying light bites, beverages and a few surprises.Thursday, November 15, 6:30-9 p.m.Heyday Los Angeles, 7228 Beverly Blvd.FreeCheck out the 2018 Southern California poetry festival this Saturday for a glimpse of commissioned work, film screenings, poetry readings and a poet's potluck.Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd.FreeOn Sunday, swing by The Hollywood Roosevelt for a screening offering an advance peek at season two of CBS' "No Activity" -- a high-stakes cop comedy produced by Nina Pedrad and starring Tim Meadows. After the screening, the show star Tim Meadows and executive producer Nina Pedrad will host a conversation. And following the event, guests are invited to the Vulture Lounge poolside to enjoy one complimentary drink.Sunday, November 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m.The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd.Free